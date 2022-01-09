International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.61.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

