Piper Sandler Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $72.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TENB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,761. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

