Comparing Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Alset EHome International has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alset EHome International and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.35 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 11.46 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alset EHome International.

Summary

Video River Networks beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

