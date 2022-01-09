Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 187.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

