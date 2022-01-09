Head-To-Head Comparison: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) vs. Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2 2 6 0 2.40 Velo3D 0 0 2 0 3.00

Velo3D has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.77%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp.

Profitability

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 3.79% 7.75% 2.71% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and Velo3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.26 billion 1.57 $150.78 million $0.06 46.47 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp beats Velo3D on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions. The Wärtsilä Marine Systems segment consists of four end-to-end business units: Exhaust Treatment, Gas Solutions, Marine Electrical Systems, and Shaft Line Solutions. The Wärtsilä Voyage segment leverages the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. The Wärtsilä Energy segment comprises flexible power plants, energy management, storage systems, and lifecycle services that enable increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. The Wärtsilä Portfolio Business segment involves multiple business units, which are run independently with the aim of accelerating performance improvement and unlocking value through divestments or other strategic alternatives. The company was founded on April 12, 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

