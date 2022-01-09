Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Rises By 24.8%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 702,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

