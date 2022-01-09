Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $2.28 on Friday. Triterras has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Triterras by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Triterras by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

