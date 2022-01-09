Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce sales of $16.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $40.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $107.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 120,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -1.33. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

