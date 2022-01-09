Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 24.6% in December

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 229,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zedge by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the third quarter valued at $673,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zedge in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zedge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

