TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,537,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,582,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

