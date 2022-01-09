ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 580,894 shares.The stock last traded at $94.83 and had previously closed at $94.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.