Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) rose 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.13. Approximately 17,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,025,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lemonade by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lemonade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Lemonade by 6.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

