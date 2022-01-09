James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.03. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $903.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

