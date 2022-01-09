Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) fell 2.8% on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $44.00. The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.15. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after buying an additional 600,832 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,028,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
