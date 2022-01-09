Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 19,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,941,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

JMIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

