Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) to Sell

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $6.74 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

