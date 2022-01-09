Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

TMCI opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $538,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,148.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after acquiring an additional 84,728 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

