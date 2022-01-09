TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 47,321 shares of company stock worth $586,821. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 20.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 242.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

