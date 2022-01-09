Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.64.

TSE VET opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.85. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

