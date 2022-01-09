National Bank Financial Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.79.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.32. The firm has a market cap of C$48.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.07 and a twelve month high of C$34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

