WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$209.00 at National Bankshares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.08.

WSP opened at C$178.09 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$178.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$162.64. The company has a market cap of C$20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 49.65.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

