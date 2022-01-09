Stelco (TSE:STLC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.06.

Shares of STLC opened at C$36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$19.67 and a twelve month high of C$51.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.96. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

