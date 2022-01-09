$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $9.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

OVV opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $338,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

