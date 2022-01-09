Contrasting Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) & América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 9.69% 31.10% 6.00% Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88%

6.2% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares América Móvil and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.35 $2.35 billion $1.45 14.12 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.77 $9.84 million $2.35 9.36

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for América Móvil and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.92%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Dividends

América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. América Móvil pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nuvera Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

América Móvil beats Nuvera Communications on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

