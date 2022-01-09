KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38. KE has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,946,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $115,405,000.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

