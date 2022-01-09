Bank of America Downgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Neutral

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of MESA opened at $5.68 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

