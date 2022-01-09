Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NYSE:SUI opened at $196.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $441,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 976,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,695,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,311,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

