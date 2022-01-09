Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

