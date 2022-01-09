Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

