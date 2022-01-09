Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AIPUY opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
