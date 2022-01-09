Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) to “Buy”

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waterdrop Inc. is a technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services. It built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform for providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services. Waterdrop Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Waterdrop stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Waterdrop will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at $14,442,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at $4,014,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at $648,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

