Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,500 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 1,935,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of ATGSF stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Autogrill has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

