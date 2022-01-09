PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PriceSmart stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,280. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 52.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

