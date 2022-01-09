GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target Cut to 510.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 522.00 to 510.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $158.30 and a 12 month high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

