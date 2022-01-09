H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Lowered to C$15.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

HRUFF opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

