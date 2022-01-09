PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Lowered to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

PREKF opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

