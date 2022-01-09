Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYY opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genel Energy (GEGYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.