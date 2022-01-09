Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.