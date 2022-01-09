Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

GHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 42.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

