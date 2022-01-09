CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

