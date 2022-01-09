Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.87.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Shares of MPLX stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
