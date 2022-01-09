Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,673,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,065 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mplx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,199,000 after acquiring an additional 752,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

