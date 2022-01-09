Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

