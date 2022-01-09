Citigroup Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

