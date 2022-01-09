Zacks Investment Research Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Sell

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of GL stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Globe Life by 21.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

