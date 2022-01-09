EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $241.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.60.

EGP stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.65 and its 200-day moving average is $186.53.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,058,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.