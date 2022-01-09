AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given New €29.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXAHY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $31.26 on Friday. AXA has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

