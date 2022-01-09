BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 4.10 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BP by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of BP by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.