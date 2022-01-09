Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

FSR has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.73. Fisker has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

