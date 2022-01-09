Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.22.

FOCS opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

