First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 434.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,274,000 after buying an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 624,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

