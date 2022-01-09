Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Down to $26.75

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $26.12. Codexis shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 5,018 shares traded.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $2,535,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Codexis by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

